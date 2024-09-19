Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports correspondent Emma Sweeney went to meet new friends John and Pam.

A community crafter in Morecambe has turned the wife of a widowers knitting projects into gifts for future generations.

John Heaton and his wife Sandra had been married for more than 50 years, but on September 8th last year, she passed away.

Sandra left behind a large amount of knitting materials and projects - including a baby cardigan she had started.

John Heaton and his wife Sandra.

A month later while searching online, John came across the charity called Loose Ends.

They finish projects for people as well as those whose loved ones have passed away leaving something incomplete.

The charity put him in touch with Pam, who carefully picked up where Sandra had left off.

Pam Reiach, a volunteer finisher said: "I didn't realise the emotion and the involvement that you get with it.

"Although it is a small project, it was a responsibility to finish it, finish it properly, finish it well."

For John, Pam’s work and dedication has provided some comfort in what has been a difficult year.He said: "It has helped me with my grief knowing that Sandra's baby jacket has been finished by Pam, that's really comforted me.

"I would like to give that to my granddaughter as and when she grows up and has children and they can be passed on, if they want to keep it for her children."

The pair have now developed a friendship and John has now gifted all of Sandra's wool and knitting materials to Pam.

In the collection, Pam also found a half finished teddy bear which she completed and handed back to John as a treasure.

Pam now uses Sandra’s materials to make knitted items for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Lancaster Hospital.

When John found out he said he was "delighted" and has even joined Pam to drop off the items at the hospital.

John said his late wife Sandra would be 'over the moon' to know her wool has been put to such 'wonderful and helpful use'.

