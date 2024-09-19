Coronation Street star Geoff Hinsliff has died aged 87.

The actor was best known for playing Don Brennan on the soap from 1987 to 1997. He died last weekend.

Helen Worth, who plays Gail Platt, paid tribute to Hinsliff on behalf of Coronation Street and ITV, saying: "Geoff was a lovely, quiet man who will be sadly missed by us all.

"His partnership with Lynne Perrie was something rather special and they gave the viewers huge pleasure for many years."

Ivy Tilsley (played by actress Lynne Perrie) with husband Don Brennan (Geoff Hinsliff, left) and screen son Brian (Chris Quinten) Credit: PA Images

Hinsliff initially appeared on Coronation Street in 1963 and 1977 as different characters.

He joined the cast as taxi driver Don in 1987 and made his last TV appearance on ITV drama Heartbeat in 2003.