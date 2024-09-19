A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after a pensioner was bundled into a car and thrown out in West Yorkshire.

The 87-year-old was reportedly dragged into a black car on Lee Street, Oldham, before being driven to West Yorkshire between 9 and 9.30pm on Sunday 15 September.

He was attacked on the way, suffering serious injuries. He eventually found aid by knocking on a door at around 10.40pm.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “We are still establishing the full circumstances of this horrendous incident, including putting together an exact timeline that led to the man being attacked and thrown from the car miles from his home.

“While this is obviously a shocking incident for the local community, we do currently believe that this is an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

“We are still appealing for information in relation to the investigation and I would urge anyone who may know something that could assist to please get in touch.

"This includes anyone who may have possession of the relevant CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell footage."

Oldham Mosque. Credit: ITV News

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have opened a major incident portal for information to be submitted to, as they continue their enquiries.

You can contact the incident room directly by calling 0161 856 3635 or GMP via 101 or gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3165 of 15/09/24.

If contacting from West Yorkshire, you can contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting log 1730 of 15/09/24.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.