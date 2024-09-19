An actors' union has called out the Royal Exchange Theatre over a "lack of transparency" about the cancellation of a series of shows.

The autumn production of Midsummer Night's Dream was due to run at the Manchester-based theatre for five weeks, but was axed on Saturday 14 September.

The cancellation came after what the theatre described as a 'number of issues with the production', including cast injury with no understudy.

However, it was later revealed that production was halted following a disagreement over pro-Palestine and pro-transgender rights.

It is understood a row broke out after an internal preview of A Midsummer Night's Dream on 6 September, when it emerged the production included a song which referred to trans rights and the phrase 'free Palestine'.

The song, which was to involve the audience, had been included as part of the show's modernisation led by director Stef O'Driscoll.

Theatre bosses called for the section to be removed, but the director insisted it should remain in the show, with the support of her cast.

In a statement issued on 18 September, the Royal Exchange Theatre said it wants to 'work with artists who address complex issues', but said a 'number of challenges' had occurred.

The actor's union Equity met with management at the theatre the same day as the new statement was issued.

In a statement following the meeting, a spokesperson for the union said it rejects the 'growing culture' of censorship and will continue to fight for 'artistic integrity' and 'freedom of expression'.

An Equity spokesperson said: “Equity officials met with Royal Exchange Theatre management this afternoon and we received assurances that they take our concerns seriously.

"While we welcome the engagement, we remain deeply frustrated by the lack of transparency regarding the events leading to the cancellation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“For Equity, this is an issue of dignity at work and freedom of expression. We absolutely back the rights of our members – performers, stage management, creative team and all involved in the production – to be treated with dignity and respect at work.

"We reject the growing culture of censorship created by funders and pressure groups. We are fighting for artistic integrity, as well as dignity for our members, and all working people.

“We remain in conversation with Royal Exchange management to protect the principle of artistic freedom, guarantee our members’ dignity at work, and ensure the integrity of our collective agreements.”

A source close to the production said: "They did the first preview, at which point the theatre said they are going to have to cut the reference to trans rights and free Palestine.

"The director said - no, this is my direction, it's what it's always been, we've had weeks and months and you are now trying to change it after the first preview. The company were very solid and unified."

Acting union Equity confirmed that the cast and workforce have been paid for the run in full, which is estimated to have cost the theatre tens of thousands of pounds.

The Royal Exchange Theatre have been approached for comment.