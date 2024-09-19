An RSPCA cattery in Cheshire says it is taking in stray and abandoned kittens at an ‘alarming’ rate and is urging the public to do their bit by getting their pets neutered.

Stapeley Grange Cattery in Nantwich is currently looking after 45 kittens, all under six months old and says it has taken in an ‘unprecedented number’ of young cats this summer.

Staff say there are new arrivals every week and cattery space is full. They have now launched an urgent appeal to help find homes for them.

Credit: RSPCA

Cheddar and her family are some of the current residents. Cheddar arrived at Stapeley in August after she was found with her five kittens in a garden in Crewe. She is only between six and 12 months old herself.

Nationwide, the charity says it is experiencing a ‘cat crisis,’ and is currently paying to house around 170 cats in private boarding facilities because its own rehoming centres are full.

Owners are being urged to have their cats neutered.

Stapeley's Deputy Cattery Manager Nicola Chilton said: “We’ve never known a summer as challenging as this one, the numbers coming through our doors have been unprecedented.

"Currently we’re caring for 45 kittens and only four adult cats and we know other animal welfare charities are facing a difficult time too.

"We have no firm answers but we think some pet owners could be avoiding having their cats neutered because of the cost, while others think they’ll easily be able to rehome a litter of kittens if they have one and then find they’re not able to.

“The demand for pets also soared during the pandemic and backstreet breeders have been able to make more money by selling kittens online. Coupled with the cost of living, it’s resulted in an alarming number of cats and kittens coming into our care, many of whom have compromised welfare."

Credit: RSPCA

11-week-old kittens Galaxy, Rolo, Smartie, Sherbert and Skittle were brought in after they were found in Wistaston, with no sign of their mum. The three males and two females will all be available for rehoming soon after they have been neutered.

More than 7,500 cats were reported to the RSPCA as abandoned last year, with unexpected litters of kittens being dumped or given up and then taken into the charity's care.

Two of the kittens found soaking wet in Crewe Credit: RSPCA

Five-week-old kittens Nick, Charlie, Elle and Tao (two of them pictured above) are receiving intensive care after they were rescued during heavy rain by a member of the public in Crewe.

Soaking wet, shivering and covered in fleas, it’s believed their mum, who couldn’t be found, may have moved them from where she had given birth because of flooding.

The kittens, three males and one female, are currently being hand-reared by a member of staff at the cattery and are putting on weight and doing well.

Cheddar and her kittens Credit: RSPCA

The charity says that for the cat population to be effectively managed, the timing of neutering, as well as the overall number of cats neutered, is critical. Female cats should be neutered at four months old, before they are able to become pregnant.

RSPCA advice: