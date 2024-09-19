Business and tourist leaders in Southport say bookings fell by 75% this summer following a stabbing incident in which three schoolgirls were killed.

Police declared a major incident after they were called to an address on Hart Street and found multiple people, many of whom were children, with serious knife injuries on 29 July.

The children were attending a Taylor Swift themed dance class at the Hart Centre when the offender, who was armed with a knife, walked into the premises and started to attack those inside.

Three girls died following the attack - six-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, both of whom died on Monday 29 July, and nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguia, who died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has been charged with the murders of Elsie, Alice and Bebe, as well as the attempted murder of instructor Leanne Lucas, businessman John Hayes, and eight children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, and possession of a kitchen knife with a curved blade.

Just days after the attack, riots and violence broke out in the town, which police believe was started by misinformation being spread online about who might be responsible for the attack.

It caused damage to properties and businesses in Southport, but the lasting damage is still being accounted for.

Police vans were set alight and officers were attacked during the riot in Southport. Credit: ITV News

Leaders in the economic sector say the town, which relies on its daytrippers and holidaymakers, was already struggling with competition from other areas of the North West and rising bills.

The chief excutive of Southport Pleasureland, Norman Wallis said: "The town needs more help than that, this is a beautiful place to live, to work and to visit.

"But unless they help us properly and rather than warm words that mean very little, this is going to be a disaster that we will never return from - we must have something now."

The Government's pledged more than half a million pounds to help recovery in financial and emotional terms, but those facing a bleak winter say it's nowhere near enough.

The town's council say people have been put off coming to the area following the incidents of the summer.

Sefton Council Deputy Leader, Cllr Paulette Lappin said: "As soon as this tragedy occurred everybody just cancelled and these are small businesses, so they won't have much slack in their account.

"People chose not to come to Southport because they thought it was disrespectful or they just didn't feel safe, there is a whole range of reasons why people made those decisions but we are absolutely acutely aware of their circumstances.

"We have been negotiating with central Government, talking to them and they are deeply concerned as well, so we are pushing on an open door or we are just waiting to hear what they actually have to say."

