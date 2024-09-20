Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports presenter Zoe Muldoon surprised Laura with the award.

An anti-knife crime campaigner who raises money for bleed kits in memory of her brother who was murdered has won a regional Pride of Britain award.

Laura Hughes, from Formby, received the award in recognition of her incredible fundraising efforts for her charity kNOw Knife Crime.

The mum has raised more than £115,000 for bleeding control kits and cabinets by undertaking various charity events and challenges.

She also carries out knife crime prevention work across the North West and is aiming to install life-saving equipment right across the region, so more lives can be saved.

Laura started fundraising in memory of her brother, Colin, who was murdered in 2003.

Laura started fundraising in memory of her brother Colin McGinty, who was murdered in a knife attack in Liverpool in 2001.

"I want Colin's name to be on people's lips by getting the young kids to know that knife crime isn't the norm", she said.

Married At First Sight star Jay Howard, Olympic bronze medalist Cindy Ngamba and Granada Reports' Gamal Fahnbulleh and Andrew Rigby chose Laura as the region's winner.

Reacting to the good news, Laura said Colin would be "amazed", adding he would be "really proud".

"Everyone will know his story", she said.

Laura will attend the national Pride of Britain grand ceremony in London in October and be in with the chance of winning the national Fundraiser of the Year award.

Pride of Britain is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Credit: Daily Mirror

What is Pride of Britain?

Pride of Britain Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the country. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all.

Since the first Pride of Britain in 1999, royalty, prime ministers, and hundreds of leading figures from showbiz, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part.

Hosted by Carol Vorderman, the Awards attract an audience of around five million viewers every year in a primetime slot on ITV - making it the highest rated awards show of its kind on British television.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted.