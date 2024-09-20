Police searching for a burglar who stole three cats from a house want to identify a woman who left the scene, accompanied by children

Lancashire Police say the theft happened in the early afternoon of Tuesday, 3 September, on Moor Lane, Clitheroe.

A suspect entered the house and took the pets. Officers say a woman, and four children, all "left in a vehicle" in the direction of Highfield Road.

A camera captured the woman police are trying to find from more than one angle. Credit: Lancashire Police

The force have a released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak to.

In a statement, a spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: "Do you recognise this woman? We would like to speak to her in connection with a burglary in Clitheroe."The burglary happened around 1pm on 3rd September at an address on Moor Lane, in which three cats were taken. The woman was accompanied by four children."They left in a vehicle down Lowergate in the direction of Highfield Road. If you recognise her or have information, please contact 101 – quoting log 0166 of 16th September 2024."

