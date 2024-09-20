Child serial killer Lucy Letby bids to appeal latest conviction

The child serial killer Lucy Letby is trying to overturn the conviction which saw her receive a 15th whole life term in prison.

Staff at the Court of Appeal have confirmed that Letby is bringing a bid to appeal against her conviction for attempted murder in July.

Judges will consider the case at a hearing on 24 October, according to court listings.

Letby wants the Appeal Court to review the conviction which saw her receive a 15th whole life term. Credit: PA Images

In August 2023, Letby, of Hereford, was sentenced to 14 whole life orders after she was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, with two attempts on one of her victims.

The offences took place at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit, where Letby worked as a nurse, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Judges rejected her bid to challenge these convictions in a ruling in May.

The former nurse was working at the Countess of Chester Hospital when she attacked babies in her care. Credit: ITV News

She was later sentenced to an additional whole-life order for the attempted murder of a baby girl after a retrial at Manchester Crown Court in June and July.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of the surviving and dead children involved in the case.

A public inquiry into the events surrounding Letby’s crimes, chaired by judge Lady Justice Thirlwall, began at Liverpool Town Hall earlier this month.

