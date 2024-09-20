A man has been jailed after dragging his vulnerable uncle down two flights of stairs, leaving him with fatal head injuries.

Liam Elms, 41, from Liverpool, had been caring for Paul Lavery, 58, who had only recently been discharged from hospital after having brain surgery.

But despite knowing his condition, Elms attacked Mr Lavery in a drunken rage, repeatedly hit him in the face, and then dragged him down two flights of stairs by his legs.

The victim was found with serious injuries outside a property on Eaton Road, West Derby, at 1am on 24 January 2024.

Mr Lavery was rushed to the Royal Liverpool Hospital before being transferred to the Walton Centre, having suffered a "serious head injury". He died days later.

Elms dragged his uncle down two flights of stairs. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Merseyside Police said Elms was "highly aggressive" and in a "threatening state" when they arrested him shortly after.

Following a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court on 20 September, Elms was sentenced to 14 years in prison for manslaughter. He will also serve an extended four years on licence.

Elms told the jury during his evidence that Mr Lavery had accidentally injured himself while arguing with Ms McKay.

Having returned to his uncle's home at around 11:30pm on 23 January 23 after a night out drinking with his girlfriend, he stated that he noticed around £80 in cash was missing from a paper bag and that fresh bottles of vodka had appeared in the flat.Under questioning from his counsel Michael Brady KC during the trial, Elms alleged that Mr Lavery got up to use the bathroom at one stage and accidentally banged his head on the living room radiator.

He said he attempted to convince his uncle - who had undergone a brain operation in December 2023 - to go to the hospital.But when his uncle refused, Elms reported that Lavey lashed out and "back handed" him across the face.

Paul Lavery was found seriously injured outside a property in West Derby. Credit: Liverpool Echo

He added: "He wanted to keep carrying on drinking. We argued over it. I slapped him in the face. [His nose] was bleeding." Elms added: "I can't justify it, what I done. I loved him."

Judge Cummings said there were a number of aggravating factors including Elms' history of violence, the fact he was under the influence of alcohol during the time offence, the fact Mr Lavery was particularly vulnerable and that there was a clear abuse of trust.

He accepted there was some mitigation but said there was little remorse, adding: "...you never accepted more than a fraction of your offending and tried to lie your way out".Judge Cummings told Elms: "I am sure anyone who knows your uncle's medical history will have recognised there was a high risk of serious injury and death."

Merseyside Police, Detective Inspector Daniel McWhinnie said: "I'd like to thank Paul's family for their patience and bravery during this heart-breaking process, one made all the harder to bear by the refusal of Elms to admit what he had done.

"We hope that today's outcome does at least provide some comfort and a sense of justice having been served."

