A two-year-old boy who died after an accident at his home has been named as Carter Walsh.

It is understood the toddler was seriously injured after a fireplace and adjoining television toppled over in Wigan on Wednesday, 19 September, and later died in hospital. Emergency services were called to Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, after the alarm was raised shortly after 2pm.

A North West Air Ambulance Service (NWAS) helicopter was deployed and landed on a nearby field.

Greater Manchester Police say they were called to "reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child".

Adding: "Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy later died at hospital. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are supporting the family at this time."

A fundraising appeal has been set up in Carter's memory, calling on people to donate to help his family.

The page reads: "Hi. My name is Karen. I am doing a go fund page on behalf of my niece Samantha who has tragically loss her two-year-old son Carter to a fatal accident."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...