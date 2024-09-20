Play Brightcove video

Our sports correspondent Chris Hall previews the new season.

It's that new season smell, the Women's Super League returns this weekend.

With it brings new faces, new stadiums and new hopes of a North West champion.

The last time one our sides lifted the trophy was Manchester City back in 2016.

City missed out on the title last season on goal-difference - with a seven goal swing in favour of the London side.

So to fix that, Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor brought in one of the league's top forwards.

Vivianne Miedema has moved to City on a three-year deal after not renewing at Arsenal.

Vivianne Miedema signed for Manchester City after leaving Arsenal. Credit: PA images

On the blue side of Liverpool, Everton women have been in high spirits ahead of their opening game against Brighton on Saturday.

The competition is fierce when you're hunting your first trophy in 15 years.

It's also the final chance for the women to play at Goodison Park as the club will moving to their new stadium on the Bramley Moore docks next year.

The blues have also made some new signings and their latest recruit has found out just how tough it is to make the swap from Red to Blue.

Melissa Lawley, moved from Liverpool to Everton, she said: "I had to do star jumps, saying I'm a star as loud as i could

"I've had to do a couple of forfeits but it brings good morale around the team but when we go on the pitch we work hard and push each other.

"I fell in love with the city as a whole. I've always loved how Everton have played. See myself as a blue and I'm looking forward to it."

Speaking of new stadia, well sort of new, Liverpool women will be moving from Tranmere Rovers' Prenton Park to St Helen's Totally Wicked Stadium.

The red's finished 4th last season and with a 4 game winning streak. They were only 9 points off Arsenal in 3rd and those Champions League places.

Liverpool will be looking to go further this season, with a new spring in their step.

Leanne Kiernan said: "Can't wait for the new stadium. Red seats for a red club. It'll be good to get a feel for the pitch. We made the most of Prenton.

"We were good at getting 3 points at home and we just need to bring that into St Helens."

For five years running in Super League, Chelsea have been unstoppable, but not unbeatable.

Manchester United women celebrate with the FA Cup.

Manchester United beat Chelsea to a place at Wembley last year before making the FA Cup the womens team's first ever silverware and the red devils say they're in the mood for more.

Head coach Marc Skinner said: "It was a huge moment because once you've been in the pressure moments and came out and been successful.

"You kind of have a reference point of what that feels like when you go into it again and we're history-makers, that just makes us believe we can challenge the teams who have historically been top."

Manchester United kick-off the North West side's campaign with a home tie against West Ham United on Saturday at midday.

Just 30 minutes later, it's Everton's turn with an away trip to Brighton.

Manchester City and Liverpool fans will have to wait until Sunday to see their sides in action.

As City take on Arsenal at 12:30pm, while Liverpool host Leicester City at 2pm.

