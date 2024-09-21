Sculpture honours Accrington Pals soldiers

The Accrington Pals was one of the British Army units specially constituted during the war Credit: ITV Granada Reports

A sculpture to honour the 585 soldiers from Accrington who were killed or injured during a single World War One battle has been unveiled.

The steel sculpture shows two soldiers, one of whom is wounded, walking together and honours the hundreds of men from East Lancashire who formed the Accrington Pals army unit and who were killed in the 1916 Battle of the Somme.

It was designed by the Chelsea Award-winning landscape gardener John Everiss and is part of a £260,000 project to revitalise the Accrington Pals Memorial Garden in Church Street.

Cath Holmes, Chair of Hyndburn Green Spaces Forum and member of the Accrington Pals Commemorative Group, said the sculpture - 653 pieces of steel welded together in 210 layers - had "moved people to tears."

Councillor Kimberley Whitehead, Portfolio Holder for Culture, Heritage, Parks & Open Spaces, said:

“I’m thrilled to see the completion of this project. The Accrington Pals Memorial is a vital feature for our town, helping us recognise the sacrifices made by thousands of our residents. The garden is a beautiful public space and the sculpture is very moving. I’d like to thank all those involved including the Town Centre Greening Group who have been integral to this project.”

Cath Holmes, Chair of Hyndburn Green Spaces Forum and member of the Accrington Pals Commemorative Group highlighted the significance of the new sculpture:

“This sculpture is a powerful and moving tribute to the Accrington Pals. John Everiss has captured the spirit and bravery of our Pals in a way that is both poignant and inspiring. The painstaking work over many months, intricate details and craftsmanship involved in creating this piece are truly remarkable. It stands as a testament to the dedication and skill of everyone involved in this project. John, George and the team at Fiztpatrick's have done our Pals and town proud”

The project also acknowledges the invaluable contributions of Walter Holmes and Bill Turner, whose decades of research into the Accrington Pals and the thousands of men, women and boys from Accrington & District who served in WW1. They were instrumental in preserving the history and legacy of these brave individuals. Their dedication ensured the stories of the Accrington Pals continue to be remembered and honoured by future generations.

Artist John Everiss said: "It's a very moving experience making a sculpture for something so profound as the story of the Accrington Pals. So as a sculptor, it's actually something of an honour to be involved with this project. I hope this is something really quite special for the town of Accrington."