Angela Rayner confirms Awaab's Law is to be extended to protect private renters

A law named after a toddler from Rochdale which aims to protect social tenants from mouldy homes is set to be extended to privately rented housing.

Two-year-old Awaab died In a mould-infested flat in Rochdale in December 2020 owned by housing association Rochdale Boroughwide Housing.

Awaab’s Law was brought in by the Conservative government last year as part of the landmark Social Housing Regulation Bill.

It requires landlords to fix hazards that pose a danger to tenants’ health with a strict, legal time limit, but the law only applies to properties in the social housing sector.

Today the deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner confirmed at the Labour party conference in Liverpool that Awaab's Law would be in place this autumn.

In the speech she promised the government would take action "to ensure all homes are decent and safe, and residents are treated with the respect they deserve.

Angela Rayner said: "Many Housing Associations, councils and landlords do good by their tenants and I know how hard they’ve had it after 14 years under the Tories. Which is why I will work in partnership with the sector to deliver the change. I will clamp down on damp and mouldy homes by bringing in Awaab’s Law in the social rented sector this autumn and we’ll extend it to the private rented sector too."

"We will consult and implement a new Decent Homes Standard for social and privately rented homes, to end the scandal of homes being unfit to live in."

Awaab Ishak's parents welcome extension of law in his name after meeting Rayner

Christian Weaver, the barrister who represented the family of Awaab Ishak, the two-year-old boy whose tragic death was linked to prolonged exposure to mould in his home, said he welcomed news of the extension.

He said he had been advocating for some time for Awaab's Law to extend beyond social housing to the private rented sector.

Mr Weaver said: "This law must be paired with a robust education campaign to ensure tenants understand their rights. It is essential that systems are in place to provide legal aid and support for tenants wishing to take action in court if a breach of Awaab's Law occurs, particularly for those who might not otherwise have the means to do so."