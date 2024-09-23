Two men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping an 87-year-old who was allegedly dragged into a car, blindfolded and thrown out in a different county.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was reportedly walking home at 9pm on 15 September in the Lee Street area of Oldham when he was forced into a black car, while demands were made for his money and personal items.

He was attacked and eventually pushed out of the car on a dark road in the Rishworth area of West Yorkshire, officers said.

The man eventually found help by knocking on a door at around 10.40pm.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning in Royton, Oldham, on suspicion of kidnap and remains in custody for questioning, police said.

The man was walking home from Oldham Central Mosque. Credit: ITV News

It follows the arrest of a 39-year-old man on Thursday on suspicion of kidnap who has since been released on bail pending further investigation.

Police said they believed it was an “isolated incident with no wider threat to the public”.

Detective Inspector Emma Hulston, from GMP's major incident team, said investigators were “making good progress” on the “shocking incident”.

She added: “Whilst incidents of this nature can cause alarm in the community, we do believe it was an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the victim and detectives are working around the clock determined to bring offenders to justice.

“We are continuing to appeal to the public for information, dashcam or doorbell footage that could help us solve this crime and help hold all those responsible accountable.

“Information can be provided through our MIPP Portal, or by contacting the investigation team on 0161 856 3635 quoting log number 3165/150924.”

