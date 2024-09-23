Play Brightcove video

Video report by Paul Crone

For many, playing the recorder or clanging a triangle at school was a ritual part of growing up, but one musical group in Manchester is offering people a chance to play a more unusual instrument - the Balalaika.

The instrument is similar to a guitar, but with only three strings Credit: ITV Granada

The Balalaika is a Russian string instrument, similar to a triangular guitar, but with only three strings.

Kalinka in Chorlton is England's only Balalaika orchestra. Founded in 1984, it's the only musical group of its kind in the UK and is on the hunt for new members.

Founder Brian Hulme, 82, leads a group of 20 musicians, the youngest aged just nine years old, who meet weekly.

Kalinka founder Brian Hulme Credit: ITV Granada

Famously used on Kate Bush's track Running Up That Hill, the instrument has an enduring appeal but Brian is concerned that if new members don't join, Kalinka may disappear.

It would mean members would have to travel 500 miles to Paris to join the closest Balalaika group.

Members range in age from nine to adult Credit: ITV Granada

Brian believes the instrument's Russian heritage may be putting potential members off. The group has only a few bookings so far this year.

Balalaika lessons used to be offered in more than 10 schools in Manchester, now there is only one.

He says it's important to separate the country's arts and music from its politics, and simply enjoy the unique sound of the Balalaika and its oval shaped cousin the Domra.He said: "It's a very simple instrument and simple to learn. To get onto more sophisticated stuff is quite difficult!"

A group member said: "it's a lovely Eastern European instrument. I have roots in Lithuania so I find that quite interesting."

The group meet once a week at Chorlton Central Church.