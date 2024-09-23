Everton confirm takeover with Friedkin Group agreeing to purchase majority stake

Everton have confirmed a proposed takeover of the club by The Friedkin Group, who have agreed to purchase Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in the club.

The group, led by the American billionaire Dan Friedkin, had entered a period of exclusivity to negotiate a possible purchase in June, before Everton in July said that no deal would be struck between the parties.

Farhad Moshiri was proved an unpopular figure with Everton fans Credit: PA Images

John Textor, who has a 45 per cent share in Crystal Palace, had also appeared to be in the frame.

But in a statement released on Monday, a spokesperson said: “Blue Heaven Holdings and The Friedkin Group confirm that they have reached agreement over the terms of the sale of Blue Heaven Holdings’ majority stake in Everton Football Club.

“The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, including from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority."

Everton are in the process of building a new stadium on Liverpool's waterfront Credit: PA Images

A spokesperson for The Friedkin Group said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement to become custodians of this iconic football club.

“We are focused on securing the necessary approvals to complete the transaction. We look forward to providing stability to the club, and sharing our vision for its future, including the completion of the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...