Play Brightcove video

Video shared on social media show the mysterious white foam spilling onto the road.

Huge clumps of foam from a stretch of a river has blown onto a road causing disruption to drivers.

The Environment Agency (EA) said it is investigating after Park Road, in Dukinfield, Tameside, was flooded with white bubbles following a potential pollution incident.

Videos shared on social media shows the suds covering much of the pavement and the road, with clumps floating through the air over the street.

Further pictures show the foam on the surface of the River Tame, which runs adjacent to Park Road.

It is unclear what caused the foam. Credit: Sam Pedders/Facebook

Locals were left questioning why it had appeared, as they made their way through the unusual scene, with some suggesting pollution up stream could be the cause.

The incident has been reported to the Environment Agency.

A spokesperson said: "We would like to thank members of the public who reported the presence of foam in Dukinfield around the River Tame in Tameside."Environment Agency officers are currently out on site investigating the source and if there are any possible environmental impacts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...