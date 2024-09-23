Justin Timberlake and Alanis Morissette are among the headline acts for Lancashire's Lytham Festival 2025, organisers have announced.

Songwriter and musician Morissette will headline the festival on Friday 4 July, while singer, producer and actor Justin Timberlake will perform the following night.

The festival, billed as the North West's largest music festival, will take place on Lytham Green over five nights from Wednesday 2 July to Sunday 6 July.

Sunday will see a double headlining set for rock icons Simple Minds and Texas.

Other headliners and support acts will be announced in the coming weeks, organisers said.

Sharleen Spiteri from Texas, who will headline Lytham Festival on Sunday 6 July. Credit: Lytham Festival

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said: "It’s that time of year again and what a line up we have planned. Everyone we are announcing today is an absolute music icon and we can’t wait to welcome them to Lytham.

"Alanis Morissette is quite simply a cultural phenomenon and an artist with incredible integrity and acclaim who is celebrated globally. To then have the huge superstar that is Justin Timberlake headlining the following night is a booking we are very excited about and one we are confident will be a huge hit.

"Then we have a brilliant double headlining set with two amazing Scottish artists, in the form of Simple Minds and Texas, to close the festival. These are two bands that I know will be very popular with our Lytham audience.

"And we’ve not finished there. Watch this space as we still have our Wednesday and Thursday headliners plus a lot of special guests to announce in the coming weeks. It’s only September but already Lytham Festival 2025 is shaping up to be another incredible week of live music."

Simple Minds will headline alongside Texas on Sunday 6 July. Credit: Lytham Festival

Last year, Shania Twain, Hozier and Manchester band The Courteeners headlined Lytham Festival.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast