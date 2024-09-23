An arrest has been made after a man exposed himself to children in a "distressing" incident outside an off-licence.

The children, aged between 10 and 11, ran "in fear" into Kelly's Discount Booze, Liverpool Road, Huyton, to escape a man.

Merseyside Police say the incident, which happened at around 3:30pm on Sunday, 22 September, has left three children "shocked and distressed".A 55-year-old man, from Halewood, has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and police ask anyone with any information or CCTV footage to contact the force. Neighbourhood Inspector Jen Murray said: "I would like to reassure the local community that we take incidents of this nature extremely seriously. “This would have been a really upsetting incident for the children involved, who have been left shocked and distressed by the experience.“Officers have acted swiftly to make an arrest and our investigation is progressing well.”

