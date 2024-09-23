Liverpool has been named the world’s first ‘Accelerator City’ for climate action, under a UN Climate Change programme.

The title has been awarded to Liverpool for the city's commitment to decarbonise the live music, TV and film industry.

Liverpool has been recognised for it's work making the Eurovision Song Contest as sustainable as possible, from the suppliers it chose to it's waste management.

Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of UN Climate Change, said: “I commend the city of Liverpool on its ambitious plans to dramatically speed up decarbonisation in this vital sector.

Cities and towns are absolutely essential in picking up the pace and scale of climate action and the cultural sector plays a vital role in unlocking innovation and promoting sustainable behaviours. I applaud Liverpool's initiative and look forward to identifying other ‘Accelerator Cities’ in the future."

To celebrate becoming an 'Accelator City' a three night live music series is being held at Liverpool Arena.

Massive Attack performed a concert with lowest carbon footprint of any gig of its size in August 2024 and the band will be showing Liverpool how it's done as they headline the live event.

The three nights of live sustainable music will be held 28-30 November 2024.

Running alongside the live music, industry leaders will be invited to an event at ACC Liverpool that will showcase how live music and TV production can be made more carbon neutral.

Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham says "Liverpool is leading the charge on climate action"

Steve Rotherham, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “Liverpool has always been a city of firsts but being named the world’s first ‘Accelerator City’ is huge for our region, and another example of how we’re leading the charge on climate action."

We’re not just talking about change; we’re making it happen. By bringing innovation to the sectors that define us—like music, film and TV —we’re showing the world how culture can drive real, meaningful climate action. Together, we’re proving that the Liverpool City Region isn’t just making headlines; it’s helping to write the playbook for building a fairer, greener future a reality for everyone.”

Transport is also part of the plans going forward, the so called 'green ticket to ride' will encourage people to consider public transport when booking tickets for live shows and events.