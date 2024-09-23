First designs of what a proposed regeneration of Old Trafford could look like have been unveiled by Gary Neville and Andy Burnham at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

Both are part of a taskforce, led by Lord Coe, which aims to determine the best path by the end of the year.

They say the project is about more than just constructing a new stadium; that it represents a broader vision for urban regeneration.

On Monday, that vision was laid out at Liverpool's Conference Centre.

Speaking to ITV News, Gary Neville said: "Everyone's fascinated with the idea of whether it's a new stadium or whether it's a refurbished stadium - that isn't a priority for me.

"The huge opportunity here is in the regeneration of the land in and around the stadium. Manchester United should impact lives on and off the pitch. It has one of the most powerful voices in the world when it comes to sport, it's a phenomenon, and it should use its powers for good."

Meanwhile Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham confirmed no public money will be used for redeveloping Old Trafford stadium.

Mr Burnham revealed the plans to reshape the area around the stadium includes moving a freight train terminal away from the ground. The cost for building a new stadium would fall to the club - but Government funds would be required to complete infrastructure work including improved rail links.

He said: "It could be the catalyst for growth across the North West.

"This scheme could also bring benefits to the Liverpool City Region. They have plans for a major strategic rail interchange just off the M6 in St Helens. If we relocate the freight behind the current Old Trafford, that will help that scheme go forward."

Building a new stadium is estimated to cost around £2 billion, while redeveloping Old Trafford would be slightly cheaper at £1.2 billion. However, redevelopment poses logistical challenges due to the stadium's location near a railway line.

In February, United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe commented on the difficulties of redevelopment: “(Redevelopment) is not perfect because you’re modifying a stadium that is slap bang up against a railway line and all that type of stuff, so it’s not an ideal world. But you finish up with a very good answer.”

Ratcliffe also suggested that a new stadium could serve as a northern counterpart to Wembley, potentially attracting taxpayer funding. He argued that major events like the FA Cup semi-finals and finals could be hosted in the north, benefiting local taxpayers.

“People in the north pay their taxes and there is an argument that you could think about a more ambitious project in the north which would be fitting for England, for the Champions League final or the FA Cup final and act as a catalyst to regenerate southern Manchester,” Ratcliffe added.

The club's taskforce are expected to publish their plans at the end of the year.

