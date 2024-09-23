A sexual predator who "abused his power" to assault boys while working at a children's hospital has been jailed for almost a quarter of a decade.

Graham Goodchild, 82, worked as a night superintendent at Alder Hey in Liverpool during the 1960s and early 1970s.

In that time, he subjected four boys to "truly horrific" assaults, with one victim abused within the hospital itself.

The rest of Goodchild's catalog of crimes occurred within parks, the homes of the victims, and his own house on Merseyside.

The pensioner denied the offences but, following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, he was found guilty of 17 counts of sexual assault and an attempted sexual assault.

Goodchild was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court to 24 years in jail for his crimes. Credit: PA Images

Goodchild, of Firtree Way, in Southampton, will serve a minimum of 24 years in prison for the historic offences, and will be required to sign the sex offender register for life.Detective Constable Jason Banks, who led the investigation, said: “Goodchild is clearly a predator and used his position of trust to carry out appalling and despicable offences against young children.

"The level of offending in this case and the acts he subjected his victims to were truly horrific."Specially Trained Officer, Jill Burnett, who supported the victims throughout the investigation, added: “I hope this also encourages others who might have been subjected to instances of historical abuse to come forward because no time is a barrier to reporting offences.

"They will get the support and advice they need to help them come to terms with their ordeal, and if they so wish, put their abuser before the courts.”

