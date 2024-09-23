A woman believed to have been murdered by her husband was stabbed to death, an inquest opening heard.Nomakhosi Barbara Mpala, who was 35-years-old, was found dead at her home in Bury, Greater Manchester, on September 6.

Her husband Molifi Elvis Mosia, who was the prime suspect in her murder, died on the same night after he was hit by three vehicles on the M65 motorway in Blackburn. On Monday morning, an inquest into Mrs Mpala's death opened at Rochdale Coroners' Court . It heard Mrs Mpala was born in Zimbabwe and worked as a carer.

Police were called to her home at around 10:30pm on September 6 but believe she had died earlier in the evening. She was later identified at The Royal Oldham Hospital on September 13 by her father.The hearing heard that the cause of death was 'multiple sharp force injuries'.

Credit: MEN Syndication

Detectives believe Mr Mosia, who was born in South Africa and living in Salford, walked into the motorway after parking his car near junction 6 before he was hit by a coach, an HGV, and a car at around 9pm.Greater Manchester Police have previously said they are not looking for anyone else over Ms Mpala's death. No date was set for her full inquest.In a tribute released earlier this month Ms Mpala's family described her as 'caring' and 'hard-working'. They added: "She was so thoughtful and always checking up on her family and friends."Barbara loved her family and enjoyed working as a carer. We loved Barbara so much and life will not be the same without her."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...