A woman found dead at home along with her disabled eight-year-old daughter has been described as a “loving and devoted mother” in Salford.

Greater Manchester Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the "tragic incident" after a woman in her 40s, and child, were found dead on South Radford Street.

The pair, who were discovered shortly after 10:30am on Monday, 23 September, have not been formally identified by police but a neighbour said they were a mother and daughter.

The bodies were found at a house on South Radford Street in Salford Credit: MEN Media

The neighbour said: “I didn’t see that much of her, all I could say was she was a loving and devoted mother to the little girl."

She added that the girl was "severely disabled and hugely dependant on her mum. She had a walking frame and she would walk with her mum up and down the street outside their house.

"A bus would come to take the girl to a special school each day. I last saw her last Friday, putting rubbish in the bin and mowing the lawn."

Detectives said all known next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The force appealed for information on what they described as a “tragic incident”.

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the terribly sad news this morning and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives.

"We’re working closely with GMP and assisting them with their ongoing investigation and our teams will be supporting both local residents and council staff who have no doubt been greatly affected by the events today.”

