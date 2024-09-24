Shein is to remove all knives from sale after it was revealed the ultra-fast fashion brand was selling blades online without any age checks in place.

Dozens of knives, including pocket knives, concealed blades, and Swiss-Army style tools, could be bought for as little as £1.50 despite being required by law to make purchasers prove they are over 18.

But after concerns were raised by ITV News about the dangers of selling knives without age checks, the retail giant said it will "voluntarily" remove all blades from its UK site.

A spokesperson from the Chinese-founded company said: "Shein has voluntarily decided to remove all blades from its platform, including those that they are not legally obliged to.

"Shein will continue to monitor the marketplace and will take swift action to ensure compliance with this policy."

Shein, which ships cheap clothes direct from factories in China, announced the move as a ban on owning zombie-style knives and machetes comes into force in the UK

It follows a four-week amnesty scheme in which owners were encouraged to hand the weapons into police, local authorities or knife crime charities.

The ban is part of efforts to reduce knife crime, with campaigners including actor Idris Elba pushing for the large blades to be outlawed.

Zombie-style knives and machetes are now banned in the UK. Credit: PA Images

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson said that there "is no legitimate need" to have a weapon of that kind in homes or on the streets.

"Too many people have access to weapons that can lead to devastating, life-changing consequences", she said.

"We cannot do this alone, political, policing and community leaders must work together to bring the knife crime epidemic to an end and offer a better future for our young people."

The Government plans to also ban ninja swords in the future.

It is illegal in the UK carry most knives in public without a "good reason" and you cannot sell most knives to anyone under the age of 18.

