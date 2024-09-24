The Cartford Inn in Lancashire has been awarded top honours at the AA Hospitality Awards 2024.

Around 900 guests from across the UK hospitality sector gathered for the ceremony at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

Owners Julie and Patrick Beaumé scooped Inn of the Year at Monday's event - competing against other businesses across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Credit: The Cartford Inn

The Cartford Inn, based in Great Eccleston, was originally a 17th century coaching inn.

The award recognizes its quality, hospitality, and service, as well as its local character and community.

The multi-award-winning venue is located at the historic crossing of the River Wyre and offers views of the Fylde countryside and Bowland fells.

Simon Numphud, managing director at AA Media, said: “This incredible celebration is a true testament to the strength and innovation within our industry.

"The dedication and excellence demonstrated by all the hospitality teams have been nothing short of inspiring.

“Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and new rosette holders for their remarkable contributions.”

Adrian Ellis former general manager of the Lowry hotel in Manchester led the list of winners

Hotelier Adrian Ellis and former general manager of the Lowry hotel in Manchester led the list of winners.

Ellis was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his 40 year career running hotels in the UK and abroad, as well as launching the Hotels and Schools project to educate young people about hospitality.

He said: “I am delighted and honoured to receive this award in recognition of my commitment both to the industry and to developing educational initiatives and tackling the recruitment challenges that the industry still faces."

Carden Park in Cheshire was named Spa Hotel of the Year, with two Michelin star Moor Hall in Aughton received the award for best wine offering.