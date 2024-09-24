A man has been charged after an 87-year-old pensioner was allegedly forced into a car, attacked, and thrown out on a dark road 15 miles away.

Shohad Miah, of Firbank Road, Royton, has been charged with kidnap, section 18 with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and intentional strangulation.

Greater Manchester Police said the pensioner was reportedly walking home at 9pm on 15 September on Lee Street, Oldham, when he was forced into a black car, while demands were made for his money and personal items.

He was attacked and eventually pushed out of the car on a dark road in the Rishworth area of West Yorkshire, officers said.

The elderly man eventually found help by knocking on a door at around 10:40pm, they added.

Mr Miah has been remanded into custody and will appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 24 September.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers are appealing to the public for information to support their investigations into this shocking incident."

They added that detectives believe it was an “isolated incident with no wider threat to the public”.

