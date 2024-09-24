Manchester City are braced for the bad news that midfield talisman Rodri will miss the rest of the season with injury.

Tests have reportedly shown the Spanish international suffered damage to his anterior cruciate ligament during the Premier League clash with title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad on Sunday 22 September.

The 28-year-old was substituted midway through the first half after what appeared to be minor contact from Arsenal's Thomas Partey.

There is a bitter irony about Rodri's injury - coming as it does only days from his statement at a City press conference that elite players were close to going on strike over the excessive number of games in their schedule.

It is especially bad news for City as Rodri is a midfield enforcer, playmaker and leader all in one - but also a good luck charm.

All three of City’s defeats during their historic fourth consecutive Premier League title-winning season last campaign came without Rodri in the team, underlining the importance of his role in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Rodri is consoled by manager Pep Guardiola as he limps off injured Credit: PA Images

He is due to undergo further tests but it is reported that early indications show his season could be over after only five league games.

Guardiola, whose team moved back to the top of the table after John Stones’ stoppage-time equaliser against the Gunners, has Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic and German Ilkay Gundogan as possible stand-ins, while England international Rico Lewis can also play in the role.

Speaking after Sunday’s match about the likely severity of Rodri’s injury, Guardiola said: "I don’t know yet. I didn’t speak with the doctors.

"Rodri is a strong man. If he leaves the pitch, then he felt something, otherwise he stays there."

Rodri joined City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid and has made 260 appearances in all competitions, helping the club to four titles as well as the Champions League in 2023.

He was part of the Spain side that won Euro 2024 in Germany defeating England 2-1 in the final.