Heartbreaking tributes have been left outside a home in Salford where a woman and eight-year-old girl were tragically found dead.

The devastating discovery was made yesterday morning (Monday, September 23) after emergency services were called to the house on South Radford Street over a 'concern for welfare'. Sadly, the 40-year-old woman were both found dead inside.

Detectives are 'not actively looking for anyone else' following the deaths.

Police taped off the street after the discovery Credit: MEN Media

The incident was said to be 'contained' with 'no wider threat in the community'.

The woman and girl's next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

This morning (Tuesday), police remain on the scene on the street.

A cordon remains in place outside a home and over a stretch of the road with an officer standing guard outside the house.

Touching tributes have been placed against a fence outside the same home, including a number of bouquets of flowers.

A teddy has also been left at the scene. In wake of the news, tributes for the woman and girl have also flooded in on social media.

Reacting to the news on Facebook, Lisa wrote: "Heartbreaking, thoughts go out to the family and the emergency services". Christine commented: "How very sad may they both RIP".

Amanda said: "Absolutely heartbreaking RIP thinking of the family". Kirsty wrote: "Poor family, heartbreaking".

In a statement issued yesterday, Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles, of GMP's Salford district, said: “A woman and young girl were both tragically found dead and we are working hard as a team to establish what happened here this morning.

“Whilst we are not actively looking for anyone else in relation to this investigation, I understand the news of their deaths and the large police and emergency services presence at the address will most likely cause some concern to residents and those further afield in Greater Manchester. I want to reassure them that we believe this to be an isolated incident with no wider threat in the community.

"A cordon has been put in place and there is a scene is contained on South Radford Street. We continue to thank the public for their patience as we respond in the area.

"We have placed a number of highly visible officers to patrol in and around the area should any residents wish to come and talk to us or pass on any information they may have about this tragic incident. If you have any information, contact us on 101 quoting log 998 of 23/09/2024.”

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: "We are aware of the terribly sad news this morning and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of those who have tragically lost their lives. We’re working closely with GMP and assisting them with their ongoing investigation and our teams will be supporting both local residents and council staff who have no doubt been greatly affected by the events today."