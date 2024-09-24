Detectives have made a new appeal over the death of a woman who is believed to have fallen from a hotel balcony in Ibiza two years ago.

The body of 24-year-old Robyn-Eve Maines, from Wallasey, Merseyside, was discovered at 8:30am on Sunday, 25September 2022.

She was on holiday in San Antonio when she reportedly fell 30 feet from a balcony of the Hotel Rosamar in Calle Huelva.

Following an investigation by police in Spain, and a review of materials sent over by Spanish authorities, Robyn’s death is being investigated by Merseyside Police and is currently being treated as unexplained.

A 27-year-old man from London has been bailed pending further enquiries after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Phil Ryan said: "The authorities in Spain have now concluded their enquiries into Robyn’s death and an investigation is ongoing by Merseyside Police.

"On the second anniversary I am appealing for any witnesses who may have been staying at the hotel in September 2022 and who are based in the UK to come forward."

He added: “At this stage Robyn’s death is being treated as unexplained and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry but it is vital that people come forward and tell us what they know."

“Robyn’s family have understandably been left devastated by her death and are still seeking answers as to what happened."

In a statement, Robyn’s family said: “Our beautiful daughter Robyn Eve Maines was tragically taken away from us on 25September 2022 at the Hotel Rosamar in Ibiza.

“Please if anyone saw or heard anything around this time can you please come forward and contact the police. We just want justice for Robyn."

