A father and son who were working 21 floors up on the outside of a high-rise building died when the platform they were using suddenly plummeted.

David Bottomley, 53, and his 17-year-old son Clayton, who were from Yorkshire, died in the accident at the Unity Building on Victoria Street in Liverpool city centre in May 2021.

A five-day inquest heard witnesses said they heard the platform begin to click "like a rollercoaster" before suddenly dropping to the seventh floor.

Thomas Blanchfield saw it all from a meeting room window. He said: "There were four to six clicks before it went into free fall."

It happened around 3:30pm on 19 May, and the inquest was told the platform's brakes had failed.

The Unity Building on Victoria Street in Liverpool where the accident happened

At a five-day inquest in Liverpool, it was heard that failure of the pinion shafts in the machine's gearboxes caused the brakes to disconnect, and failure of a second pinion shaft caused the mast climbing working platform to descend under its own weight.

A Health and Safety Executive inspector said the failure had been caused by "fatigue".Paul Shah, a project manager for site operators Laing O’Rourke, said the platforms had been in use for at least five years at the time of the fatal incident, and were checked every day.

He said: "The daily check is mainly a visual, overall look at the machine. The one check we did was the function check, up and down, and the emergency release."

However, there was supposed to be another daily brake test which staff had not been informed about, as they had not been given a manual, the inquest heard.

Flowers left at the scene of the accident in May 2021

Both David and Clayton were seriously injured in the fall, and the dad was pronounced dead at the scene, with his cause of death being "massive blunt force chest injuries".

Clayton was taken to the intensive care unit at Aintree Hospital, where he died on 23 May after suffering "severe, irreversible and unsurvivable brain damage".

He donated his heart, kidneys and liver.David, from Castleford, West Yorkshire, had been working on the Unity Building for 18 months as a sub-contractor for AAI Selby, a construction company contracted by site operators Laing O'Rourke.

Clayton had been working onsite for six months as he completed an apprenticeship with his dad's company.A jury reached a conclusion of accidental death. Coroner Johanna Thompson said: "A daily and weekly check was completed as per the provided checklist on the day/week of the incident."This included simple visual checks and functional tests of the up/down/stop switches. These identified no problem with the equipment. Failure of the pinion shafts in both gearboxes caused the brakes to disconnect."Failure of the second pinion shaft caused the mast climbing working platform to descend under its own weight. David died at the scene shortly following the incident.""Clayton was resuscitated at the scene, then transported by ambulance to Aintree University Hospital.

"Clayton died four days after the incident on May 23 2021 at Aintree University Hospital."