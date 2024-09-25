The family of dad who died while flying home to the UK with his two sons have started an online fundraiser to repatriate his body from Germany.

Chris Neill, from Runcorn, was travelling back to Liverpool John Lennon Airport from Burgas, Bulgaria, on Monday, 16 September, when he began to suffer chest pains.The Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Cologne where it is believed the 40-year-old had a severe heart attack.

By the time he was taken into the ambulance which was waiting for him, he had died.

His loved ones are now fundraising to fly his body home and it is estimated to cost as much as £15,000 to pay for coroner bills, the repatriation and for his funeral in England.

The GoFundMe page reads: "We believe Chris thought he had insurance through his bank account but it transpires he had let the renewal expire.

"It is going to cost approx £12,000 to £15,000 to get him home which his parents just don't have.

"Please help bring Chris home for his parents and kids sake. Thank you from all the family and friends of Chris."

They added: "Anything more than is actually needed for his repatriation will be put in trusts for his two sons."

A GoFund me has been started to repatriate the body of Chris. Credit: GoFundMe

Chris grew up in Ellesmere Port before moving to Runcorn. In a tribute his father, Mal, 68, said: "He was a staunch Everton fan and brought his children up as Everton fans.

"He lived life to the full and he was bubbly. He was 6ft 4in and went to the gym every day, he was massive.

"He lived for his children and when I was going through photos for the GoFundMe there are so many of him and his sons."He was full of fun, bubbly, he would do anything for anybody. I know people say that when someone dies but he would have. He was really liked by everyone."

A Jet2 spokesperson said: "We can confirm that flight LS3214 from Bourgas to Liverpool John Lennon diverted to Cologne on Monday 16th September, due to a customer requiring medical assistance.

"Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away. We'd like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the customer’s family and friends at this very difficult time."

