ITV Granada Reports' correspondent Andy Bonner meets some of the performers

Preston’s biggest performance festival has returned to the city with some of the UK’s best shows.

This year's Lancashire Fringe Festival has a variety of performances – from standup comedy to dance and spoken word.

The two-week long festival also has several new commissions, showcasing the work of local performers, with all shows free to attend.

Over 20 shows and performances will take place on 15 consecutive nights from Wednesday 25 September, across various venues including, The Ferret, Vinyl tap, The Continental, UCLan’s Media Factory, Preston Central Methodist Church and Preston Bus Station.

Naomi Wood, is an Acrobat and Poet who will perform during the Lancashire Fringe Credit: ITV Granada

Naomi Wood, is an Acrobat and Poet who has been 'circus performer' for nearly ten years, and write poetry and wanted to bring the two together.

She said: "I think it's so important that there are events like this that are free, so that the arts can be accessible and more people can enjoy unusual experimental theatre like this."

What's on at the Lancashire Fringe?

A Poet’s Pub Tour will take place in several independent pubs and bars across the city, including Lost Bar, Winedown and Winckley Street Real Ale House.

Several of the shows coming to the festival have been big hits at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe – including Louise Orwin’s five-star rated TikTok-inspired show Famehungry, Naomi Wood’s acrobatic spoken word show Gobbess and Cheekykita’s word-of-mouth hit clowning show An Octopus, the Universe ’n’ Stuff.

Legendary Preston-based radio presenter John Gillmore will host the exciting Short Story Slam, where the audience votes for their favourite short stories which are read out live by local writers.

There are several double bill nights including Work-in-Progress performances by Nathan Birkinshaw and Blackpool’s Martha Pailing, plus dance pieces by Aimee Williamson and Aline Costa.

Costa’s WIP at Lancashire Fringe Festival two years ago was a major success and she has gone on to develop a full conceptual dance performance.

Festival creator Garry Cook says free shows are crucial for Preston's arts future

Specially commissioned pieces include new writing by Kirkham-based writer and actor Sarah Green, brand new work by Preston College student Lydia Baines and the return of the hugely popular Lancashire Briefs monologues by Lancashire People’s Theatre.

Lancashire Briefs ’24 be performed at Plungington Community Centre and Penwortham Arts in South Ribble.

All shows in Lancashire Fringe Festival are free - with an optional Pay What You Decide donation bucket available at the end of each show.

Festival creator Garry Cook, who has put on shows independently at various venues across the city for the last decade, said: “It is not a secret in Preston that engaging audiences with arts and culture is a massive problem. Not enough people are coming out to see live entertainment, theatre, shows, comedy or whatever.

“It’s a long-term problem exacerbated by the closure of The Guild Hall and the Harris Museum, by not having an Arts Centre and having only one working theatre space.

“It is widely acknowledged that arts and culture drives economic growth, so addressing this problem is crucial for Preston, particularly as the Animate leisure complex in Preston moves forward.

“This festival’s primary aim is to address that problem by making the shows free. I’ve just been to Edinburgh Fringe where I was paying £17 minimum to see shows. Most people in Preston won’t come out for a £12 show, never mind one which costs £30 or £35.

Actor John Ellis-Fox will be performing during the 15 nights of culture Credit: ITV Granada

“These free shows are crucial for Preston’s arts future - to re-engage audiences and encourage people to come out and experience live performance.

"They will get to see something unforgettable. It’s the experience of being there and being entertained by something thought-provoking and unusual which makes this festival so special.

“Following on from the festival, there will also be one show a month put on with subsidised ticket prices. This is to ensure Preston audiences have an accessible and affordable opportunity to continue to see live performance and theatre in this city.”

The festival runs until Wednesday 9th October 2024.