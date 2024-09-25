Police are appealing for help in tracing a teenager who has gone missing from her home in Burnley.

Jessica was last seen in Burnley Town Centre on 21st September at around 5pm.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Since Jessica was reported as missing to us, we have made numerous enquiries offline to find her but are now asking for your help.

Jessica was last seen in Burnley Town Centre on 21st September at around 5pm Credit: Lancashire Police

“She is 5ft 5in, a slim build with sandy-coloured hair.

"Jessica was last seen wearing a black hoodie, with a pink bralette-style top, black leggings and brown Nike trainers. She was carrying a brown cross-body bag."

Jessica has links to Burnley, Manchester, Leeds and Newcastle.

Anyone who sees Jessica is urged to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can phone 101 quoting log 0845 of 21st September 2024.