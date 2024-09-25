Ringo Starr has been forced to cancel the remaining dates of his US tour due to illness.

The former Beatle star missed his concert in Philadelphia on Tuesday, 24 September, and has now cancelled his Radio City Music Hall gig in New York on Wednesday, 25 September.

It was announced on social media that the 84-year-old was advised by his doctor to rest.

A statement reads: "Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band announced that unfortunately they have to cancel their upcoming last two shows including tonight’s performance at TD Pavilion at The Mann in Philadelphia, PA and tomorrow at Radio City Music Hall in New York City due to illness."Ringo has come down with a cold and after consulting a doctor he was advised to cancel these two remaining shows and get rest."

Fans with tickets for his shows will be notified by email and automatically refunded, the statement added."As always, Ringo and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them soon."

The Liverpool-born musician and his band kicked off his tour on 7 September, playing 10 shows in the States, with Starr last onstage on 22 September in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

Ringo, who was the drummer in the iconic 60s band The Beatles, celebrated his 84th birthday in July and recently released an EP with the Strokes’ guitarist Nick Valensi.

Unscripted - listen to the latest entertainment podcast from ITV News.