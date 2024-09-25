Play Brightcove video

Dashcam footage captures the moment a suspected burglar crashes into a garden and attempts to escape police

Dramatic police dashcam footage shows the moment a suspected burglar ploughed a Land Rover into a garden before jumping out and trying to escape from officers chasing him.The suspect was tracked speeding through narrow residential streets near Newton Heath, Manchester hitting speeds of 50mph, during the pursuit on Tuesday 24 September.The vehicle later crashed into a wooden garden fence on Clough Street at speed, before the suspect, dressed in black, ran down an alleyway to try to escape.

Officers had been deployed to the north Manchester area on Tuesday afternoon after increased reports of burglaries and vehicle thefts in the area, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.Whilst officers were on patrol they spotted the Land Rover Discovery driving suspiciously and noticed the driver was wearing a balaclava and black gloves.After failing to stop, the driver took police on a chase through residential streets, along Seabrook Road and Ludgate Road before ploughing into the back garden of a house on Clough Street.

The hooded suspect runs from police after the Land Rover crashed into a garden Credit: MEN media

Police later found a zombie-style knife in the footwell of the passenger side of the vehicle.After a short chase, a 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary, handling stolen goods, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.Inspector Danny Kabal of GMP’s Tactical Vehicle Intercept Unit, said: “Our team is made up of highly trained drivers who are out across Greater Manchester day and night, with the sole purpose of disrupting organised crime and keeping our streets safe.“Our team noticed the vehicle driving suspiciously through Manchester, and during the pursuit reached speeds of over 50mph in a residential area, which if not stopped could have had devastating consequences."Today’s result showcases the importance of our unit’s presence on the roads in keeping our communities safe.

"It sends a clear message to criminals who think they are free to use our roads to commit their crimes."The public expect us to find these people, arrest them and put them before the courts - and that is exactly what we will continue to do.“We rely on public information to actively target those responsible, so I would encourage anyone who has been a victim of burglary to make a report to enable us to investigate.”