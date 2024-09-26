A man has been arrested after a cyber-security attack hit public wifi at some of the UK’s biggest railway stations, police said.

Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street, Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central and 10 stations in London managed by Network Rail were among those affected by the incident on Wednesday.

The hack meant passengers trying to log on instead were being shown messages about terror attacks in Europe.

Reports suggested the wifi landing page after the hack said “We love you, Europe” and contained information about terror attacks, which the British Transport Police (BTP) described as “Islamophobic messaging”.

BTP said a male employee of Global Reach, the company that provides wifi services to Network Rail, had been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 and the Malicious Communications Act 1988.

‘Cyber vandalism’ shuts down wifi at 19 Network Rail stations Credit: PA

The force added: “Officers received reports just after 5pm yesterday of a breach of some Network Rail wifi services at railway stations which were displaying Islamophobic messaging.“

The abuse of access was restricted to the defacement of the splash pages, and no personal data is known to have been affected.”

Network Rail, which manages the stations, suspended wifi services at stations across the country following what it described as a “cyber security incident”.

The Manchester Evening News said the wifi webpage after the hack said, "We love you, Europe" and contained information about terror attacks Credit: PA

The only Network Rail-managed station not affected was St Pancras.

In a statement on Wednesday, the rail company said they hoped to restore public wifi services at its stations by the weekend once security checks had been completed.

Which stations are impacted by the cyber-security attack?

Birmingham New Street

Bristol New Street

Edinburgh Waverley

Glasgow Central

Guildford

Leeds City

Liverpool Lime Street

Manchester Piccadilly

Reading

London Bridge

London Cannon Street

London Charing Cross

Clapham Junction

London Euston

London King's Cross

London Liverpool Street

London Paddington

London Victoria

London Waterloo

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...