A police officer who stole cocaine from the evidence store at work to sell on the streets of Manchester has been found guilty of misconduct.

Andrew Talbot, previously a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detective was caught after he dropped a bag of cocaine outside his daughter’s school.

He stole just under 4kg of cocaine from the GMP property store at Nexus House before supplying it between February 2018 and January 2020, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

He also conducted multiple searches of GMP’s confidential computer systems for known or suspected drug dealers to help him sell the drugs and provided confidential police information to a friend under investigation for assault.

The 54-year-old conspired with convicted drug dealer Keith Bretherton and used his position as a police officer to give confidential police information to help Bretherton recover a drug debt worth more than £20,000.

Talbot, previously a Greater Manchester Police detective, was caught after he dropped a bag of cocaine outside his daughter’s school. Credit: PA Images

The investigation into Talbot by GMP’s anti-corruption unit began in February 2020 after he dropped a small bag of cocaine outside his daughter’s primary school.

He was then searched at work and was found to have more cocaine on him and his car contained a piece of paper with exhibit references and the property number for two successful GMP operations into the supply of cocaine.

A further search of his home revealed drug paraphernalia and a GMP property bag containing traces of cocaine.

Following Talbot’s arrest, the investigation focused on the property store and when the cocaine from the two successful operations was weighed, significant quantities were missing from both.

Although he did not provide the Pin for his mobile phone, police were able to recover some of the photographs from it, which included pictures of the cocaine and exhibit bags on days when he accessed the property store.

He also worked closely with Bretherton, 50, to sell the stolen drugs. Talbot was dismissed from GMP in August 2024.

At Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday, he was found guilty by a jury of supplying a controlled drug of Class A, misconduct in public office and failing to comply with a notice under section 49 of the Regulation and Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

He had previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine, possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate, theft of cocaine, conspiracy, with Bretherton, to commit misconduct in public office, a further count of misconduct in public office, and unauthorised access to computer material.

Talbot was found guilty of misconduct at Liverpool Crown Court heard. Credit: PA Images

Bretherton pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine with intent to supply, and conspiracy, with Talbot, to commit misconduct in public office.

The men, both from Leigh, Greater Manchester, will be sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on October 18.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Andrew Talbot brazenly abused his position as a police officer for many years.

“Not only did he steal drugs from Greater Manchester Police’s own evidence store, he then shamelessly supplied those drugs on the streets of the city he was entrusted to police.

“His disgraceful criminal conduct and association with convicted drug dealer Keith Bretherton are in stark contrast to his duties as an officer to protect the public, and risk undermining public confidence in policing.

“I hope this conviction serves as a reminder that no-one is above the law and that all offenders will be held accountable.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Adams, of GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “Our tenacious investigation into Andrew Talbot uncovered the appalling extent of his criminality, which involved him abusing his position of power for his own personal gratification and criminal gains.

“Through our investigation, it became clear Talbot had stolen a significant amount of Class A drugs from evidence and was redistributing these drugs back into the streets of Greater Manchester.

“Talbot took an oath to be a police officer and to serve the public but instead began to abuse this position to enter a world of criminality.

"This is why he was sacked at the earliest legal opportunity back in August and why we worked with the CPS to build a strong prosecution case to ensure he is brought to justice for the full scale of his offending.

“This was a lengthy and detailed investigation demonstrating the diligence of the officers in our Anti-Corruption Unit, and this case sends a strong message about the expectations we have for serving police officers.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...