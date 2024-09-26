A gigantic baby sculpture has appeared in a town centre and is sparking a conversation about climate change.

The 8.5-metre-tall baby girl named Lilly made a surprise appearance at Rochdale Town Hall on 25 September 2024.

Schoolchildren were invited to share their thoughts on the future of the environment and discuss their hopes for protecting nature, and the world they want to live, the council said.

The initiative aims to amplify children's voices in the "crucial" conversation about climate change.

While Lilly's arrival surprised many residents, schools had received letters earlier this month inviting pupils to meet her outside Rochdale Town Hall.

Hundreds of local schoolchildren were invited to share their thoughts with baby Lilly Credit: Rochdale Borough Council

They were encouraged to express their ideas through poems, artwork, performances and songs, all of which is being recorded and showcased during the Wild Wanders event.

The baby will be exhibited again at a nature event at the nearby Hollingworth Lake Country Park from 24-27 October.

Councillor Sue Smith, cabinet member for communities and cooperation at the council, said: “The response from the children to Lilly has been incredible, and their excitement was wonderful to witness.

"Interest in Wild Wanders has been overwhelming, with thousands of tickets selling out in just a few hours.

"It's vital to spark conversations about climate change and empower Rochdale’s children to envision a better world. I eagerly await Lilly’s return next month; it promises to be a magical experience."

Rochdale Borough Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and says that it is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2038.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...