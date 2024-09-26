Major UK train stations have been targeted in a cyber security attack.

Around 20 railway stations managed by Network Rail, including London Euston, Manchester Piccadilly and Liverpool Lime Street, are thought to be impacted by the hack.

It is reported rail passengers attempting to access the Wi-Fi, on Wednesday, 25 September, were redirected to another site.

Network Rail say the issue is ongoing, adding: “We are currently dealing with a cyber security incident affecting the public Wi-Fi at Network Rail’s managed stations.

"This service is provided via a third party and has been suspended while an investigation is underway."

British Transport Police is investigating the incident, which Network Rail say is impacting other organisations who use the same third-party Wi-Fi provider, Telent.

A spokesperson from the company said: "We are aware of the cyber security incident affecting the public Wi-Fi at Network Rail’s managed stations and are investigating with Network Rail and other stakeholders.

"We have been informed there is an ongoing investigation by the British Transport Police into this incident, so it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

11 railway stations in London are impacted by the hack. Credit: PA Images

Which stations are impacted by the cyber-security attack?

Birmingham New Street

Bristol New Street

Edinburgh Waverley

Glasgow Central

Guildford

Leeds City

Liverpool Lime Street

Manchester Piccadilly

Reading

London Bridge

London Cannon Street

London Charing Cross

Clapham Junction

London Euston

London King's Cross

London Liverpool Street

London Paddington

London Victoria

London Waterloo

