Police investigating the rape of a woman in bar toilets have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

The attack reportedly happened at 1am on Saturday, 17 June 2022, inside the bathroom of Hatch Bar, Slater Street, in Liverpool city centre. Ugbo Onyeka, 33, was arrested the following day, charged with rape and remains in custody awaiting to go on trial.

Merseyside Police is now searching for potential witnesses, as part of the investigation, and have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to. Detective Sergeant Rebecca Igglesden said: "This investigation is ongoing and a man is awaiting trial, with a date to be confirmed. "As such, we have been making extensive enquiries throughout, in order to trace all possible witnesses.

"As a result, we now believe that these witnesses may include the man being circulated today. "If you recognise him please let us know, and I'd like to emphasise again that he is potentially a witness to the incident who may have information to assist."

