Hundreds of dolphins spotted near the Point of Ayre on the Isle of Man.

A "huge" pod of dolphins has been spotted off the Isle of Man coast.

An estimated 250-300 short-beaked common dolphins, including juveniles and small calves, were filmed near the Point of Ayre on 20 September, Manx Whale and Dolphin Watch said.

The charity, who are based in Peel, say the algael bloom, which provides rich food for many marine creatures, means more sightings are likely.

They added: "There are also masses of young lions mane jellyfish offshore at the moment, these predatory jellies feed on sprat and are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.

"With these dolphins coming through, this further reflects an increase in prey availability around our isle."

The population of s hort-beaked common dolphins has increased considerably across the west of Britain over the last four years, the marine experts said.

It is expected more dolphins, minke whales and more "unusual species" will be more present in the British isles in the coming weeks - and people are urged to report sightings.

