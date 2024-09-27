The price of crossing an historic toll bridge is to increase for the first time in 161 years.

The current rate for Warburton Toll Bridge is 12p and was set by an Act of Parliament in 1863 - but it is now set to increase by over 700% to £1.

The path crosses the Manchester Ship Canal between the village of Warburton in Trafford and Rixton in Warrington.

The increase comes after Warrington Borough Council and Trafford Council said the bridge needed "modernisation" work.

The price for cross the Warburton Toll Bridge is increasing due to 'modernisation' work. Credit: MEN

They say the work will start on October 22nd and would see a ‘free-flow’ tolling system installed, reducing traffic delays by removing the need for manual toll collections.

Tolls for all road users will be suspended from Monday, September, 30. until the work is completed.People are being warned that the work will cause disruption and that they should allow extra time or find an alternative route.

Peel Ports Group, who own and manage the bridge say an advertising campaign will alert the public to any "major updates" during the work.

They added information will also be available on their website, where people can also sign up to email updates.The group said: "Any improvement works involve a degree of disruption, so although this is inevitable, we apologise for any inconvenience and thank all road users for their patience"

Once the work is completed, the fee will rise to £1. The move was approved by the Department of Transport (DfT) after a public inquiry at which councils, MPs and residents all raised concerns.However, the department "heard a compelling case in favour of the scheme" and agreed that any adverse impact was outweighed by the benefits of the scheme.When the fee is increased, a discount scheme will be put in place for local residents where they will get 50 percent off.

However, Warrington Council said not all postcodes that they had called to be included, for example in Glazebrook, were.Peel Ports said the 12p was "one of the lowest in England".

They said: "The toll has not changed in 161 years, and we estimate that, if it had kept up with inflation, the toll would now be around £15 rather than the £1 it will be when the works are complete".

