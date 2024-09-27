A man who threw bricks at police officers and climbed on top of a police carrier before taking a riot shield has been jailed for three years.

Joseph Corey, 20, of St Thomas More Drive, in Southport, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in relation to the "appalling" riots which followed the killings of three schoolgirls.

Merseyside Police said they analysed footage and were able to identify the rioter who was standing at the front of a group of people throwing missiles at officers.

Corey then kicked a police carrier several times, climbed on top of the vehicle before opening the side door and taking a riot shield.

Police vans were set alight and officers were injured in the riot which unfolded after the death of three schoolgirls in Southport. Credit: ITV News

Despite the 20-year-old hiding his face, footage was found by police which shows him fleeing the area and removing his face covering and hood.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “Corey’s appalling actions were one of the worst examples of violent disorder that we have witnessed in Southport.

“Not only did he throw bricks at officers, but he also took it upon himself to climb on top of a police carrier and then took a riot shield from the vehicle.

“Corey clearly tried to hide his identity throughout all of this, but let his guard slip when fleeing the area and we were able to identify him.

“We continue to locate more people who took part in the disorder in Merseyside and we will not stop until we’ve put everyone we possibly can before the courts.”

