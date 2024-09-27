A two year-old boy was killed when a marble fireplace and a television fell on top of him as he danced in the living room of his home, a court heard.

An inquest into the death of toddler Carter Walsh was opened and adjourned on Thursday 26 September.

A coroner's court heard the marble fireplace was not secured to the wall and the television, which wasn't described, was sitting unsecure on top of it.

The television, too, was not attached to the wall.

Bolton Coroner's Court heard that workmen who were at the property lifted the fireplace and television off Carter as the emergency services were called. He died in hospital later.

Police, paramedics and the air ambulance were alerted to the incident at around 2:15pm on Wednesday, 18 September.

Police coroner's officer Julieann Hyde, giving evidence at the brief opening, said Carter was being looked after by a relative at the time while his mother, Samantha Walsh, was at work.

A post-mortem examination gave a provisional cause of death as head injuries.

None of Carter's family were present at the hearing, which was presided over by coroner Professor Dr Alan Walsh.

Professor Walsh formerly released Carter's body and ordered statements to be gathered from Greater Manchester Police and the hospital ahead of a full inquest hearing.

"I send my condolences to members of Carter's family and I will adjourn this inquest to be resumed at a later date," he said.

Speaking of the tragedy for the first time last week, Carter's mum Ms Walsh, 38, paid tribute to her 'best friend' and 'the apple of our eyes'.

She said: "He was well-loved, not just by his family but by anybody that met him. He broke the hearts of everybody he met... he was the apple of our eyes."

In a statement issued, a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "At around 2.15pm on Wednesday 18 September, officers were called to reports regarding a concern for welfare of a child on Fisher Close, Wigan.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, a two-year-old boy later died at hospital. Enquiries are ongoing and officers are supporting the family at this time."