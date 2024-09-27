Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada Reports journalist Anna Youssef has been to met a woman who is living proof that organ donors save lives.

A woman who had a heart transplant at the age of two says she is "eternally grateful" to her donor and their family almost three decades on.

Lucy Ryan, from Salford, said her parents were told she "might have five years" after the surgery.

Now, 30 years on from the operation, she says she never takes her health or life for granted.

She said: "I'm very aware and very lucky to have this second chance and obviously and eternally grateful to my donor and their family.

"Without them I wouldn't be able to do anything, I wouldn't be alive here speaking to you today.

"I've taken part in the British and World Transplant Games, I've just done a month doing a podcasting course in Canada. If I'm well enough to do it, I am doing it.

Lucy Ryan was two-years-old she had a heart transplant, 30 years later she says she never takes her life for granted. Credit: Family handout

It has been 30 years since the creation of the Organ Donor Register - which has saved more than 100,000 lives in this country.

More than 10,000 lives have been saved in the North West, with one of those being a woman from Salford who is living, breathing proof it saves lives.

The NHS organ donor register was set up in 1994 and has gone onto to save many lives.

It allows you to signal if you wish to become an organ donor in the event of your death.

But, the law was changed four-years-ago, now everyone is deemed to consent to become an organ donor unless they decide to opt out.

However, the waiting list is very long, with it being higher than ever before - and people are still being asked to sign the register.

850 patients in the North West are still waiting for a transplant.

North West regional clinical lead for organ donation, Dr Chris Booth said: "We know from research that when we approach a family of a person who has signed the register, nine out of 10 of those will actually support that decision.

"When they haven't signed the register that figure is much, much lower.

"So what we want is for people to make a positive choice to sign the register to tell us what they want to do, so we can help support their decision at the end of their life.

Lucy says she is grateful to organ donors, as it has give her the chance at life and also to chase her dreams doing an performing arts degree to become an actor.

For more information on how to become an organ donor can be found on the organ donor register website.

