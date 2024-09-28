Man dies after crashing into tree during 'medical episode'

A man has died after a car crashed into a tree on the Wirral.

Merseyside Police confirmed a Mercedes crashed into a tree at around 1.25pm on Friday, September 27, on Pensby Road, Pensby.

The driver, a man in his 70s, is believed to have suffered a medical episode while driving.

He was rushed to hospital from the scene of the crash before being pronounced dead a short time later despite the efforts of medical professionals.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses, with people urged to call the Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 477.

The road was shut for around six hours. One witness said: "While walking my dog on our usual route, there were multiple emergency vehicles in the surrounding area.

"The road closure started at the Pensby/Gills Lane junction and upon walking further, multiple roads leading off Pensby Road had been closed and cordoned off.

"There were a few neighbours watching from the side but no one really seemed to know what had happened."