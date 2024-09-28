Three men have been jailed for a total of 44 years in prison following a shooting on Merseyside.Police were called after reports of a shooting on Harrops Croft, Netherton at around 1pm on Friday 5 January.

A 26-year-old man, who was later identified by officers, sustained a gunshot injury to his leg.Following an extensive investigation, three men were arrested, charged, and found guilty in August and sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday 27 September. Joel Hastings, 30, of Andrew Street, Walton, was sentenced to 16 years for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and Conspiracy to commit GBH.

Joel Hastings Credit: Merseyside Police

Jake Howells, 24, of Langham Street, Walton and his twin brother Daniel Howells, 24, of Field Lane, Litherland were each sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.All three will serve an extended four years on licence. All three had been found guilty at Liverpool Crown Court in August. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Atkinson, who heads up our Firearms Investigation Team (FIT), said: “The sentences handed out reflect the recklessness and planning of this attack, which earlier this year left a man injured and a community understandably shaken.

"The consequences of gun crime can be far-reaching and devastating, and we will do all in our powers to identify and bring before the courts those people who look to bring such weapons onto the streets.

"Although the number of firearms incidents in Merseyside continues to decrease, we will never cease in our determination to target and apprehend gun crime offenders. “Despite the victim’s reluctance to cooperate with our investigation, we were able to prove the involvement of Hastings and the Howells brothers, and they are today starting significant terms of imprisonment.

"Thanks to the hard work of the investigation team and the support of CPS and the courts, three dangerous people have been removed from those communities they put at risk. “I hope the communities of Netherton and beyond see such results as evidence of the ongoing work that Merseyside Police and our partners continues to do to reduce the harm of serious and organised crime.

Merseyside Police are urging anyone who has information about the storage, possession and use of firearms to come forward and tell the force what you know, either directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.