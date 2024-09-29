Play Brightcove video

Jennifer Buck met friends and family taking part in a 33 mile walk to raise money for Oli Coppock from Northwich who can no longer walk or talk after a brain injury.

The family and friends of a Northwich man hospitalised after a brain injury are walking to raise money for his treatment and rehabilitation.

32 year old Oli Coppock can now only communicate by blinking his eyes and shrugging his shoulders, but his family say he still understands what is happening.

Oli Coppock Credit: Family photo

Oli's partner Beth said:

"He fully understands what's going on, he can blink for yes and shrug for no and he can raise his eyebrows when he is shocked about something, he gets it and that's the hardest part for us, he is in there, his body just cannot move right now and that is heartbreaking"

Beth has led a 33 mile fundraising walk that started at Oli's beloved Old Trafford and ends at Oli's favourite restaurant in Liverpool.

Oli's friends and family started the fundraising walk at Old Trafford Credit: Family photo

Oli is an avid Manchester United fan as well as a DJ, he works as a Digital Marketer and is described by his family as "the kindest most generous person you could ever meet"

Oli's sister Saffie and brother Jacob joined the walk that stopped at Oli and Beth's home in Warrington.

Jacob and Saffie Coppock, Oli's brother and sister joined the fundraising walk Credit: ITV News

Saffie said: "Oli looks after everyone around him as you can see with the support and everyone that has come out today"

Jacob described how hard it has been for his family and friends since he has been in hospital full time: "Seeing him is quite tough because we remember him as the happy cheerful guy, always up for a laugh always going to get food and now he is in a hospital bed and can't do any of that anymore, he is fed through a feeding tube"

Oli was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and found out he had a brain tumour in 2023. He had surgery to remove the tumour and seemed to be recovering well until May 2024 when he was admitted to Hospital. It was found that Oli had fluid on the brain and during emergency surgery he went into cardiac arrest. He is now in a high dependency ward where he needs help to breathe and is fed through a tube.

Oli Coppock and partner Beth Wright Credit: Family photo

Beth said:"The not knowing is just horrendous, with it being a brain injury you just don't know the outcome it is a living nightmare for us."

"He is unable to walk, talk, eat, he has been in Hospital for 18 weeks and we are concerned about his future, we want to fundraise to make sure he has the best possible chance for rehabilitation"

The go fund me page set up to raise money for Oli's treatment has already topped £20,000. His family and friends hope the walk will raise awareness of his condition as well as vital funds.